Kremlin New Year’s party welcomes 300 children from Mariupol

MOSCOW, December 27. /TASS/. Some 300 children from Mariupol attended Russia’s main New Year’s party at the State Kremlin Palace, a press release of the We Are Together countrywide volunteer campaign said on Tuesday.

"Before the holiday, 300 kids went on a ‘New Year’s journey’ from Mariupol to festive Moscow in order to visit the country’s main New Year’s party at the State Kremlin Palace. The children were surrounded with love and care on the way to Moscow - on a train, their guides prepared an educational program for them. But a truly warm reception for the little guests was organized in the capital," the statement said.

The children visited the All-Russian Exhibition of Achievements of National Economy, went on an excursion to the Cosmonautics and Aviation Center and got acquainted with marine animals at the Moskvarium. On December 27, the children visited the holiday tree at the Kremlin and then went on an excursion to the Victory Museum.

The "New Year’s Journey" is a joint project by several Russian youth movements implemented within the framework of the All-Russian We Are Together campaign. Thanks to this project, more than 1,600 children from the Kherson and Zaporozhye Regions and the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics will visit Moscow from December 24 through January 9 and participate in the fairytale festive performance at the State Kremlin Palace.