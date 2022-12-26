Berlin authorities do not expect Ukrainian refugees to return home soon

BERLIN, December 26. /TASS/. Berlin’s authorities think that the majority of Ukrainian refugees will stay in the city in the long-term, Andreas Geisel, Senator for Urban Development, Construction and Housing in the Berlin state government, said in an interview with the Berliner Morgenpost daily on Monday.

"Bearing in mind that more than 80,000 out of approximately 100,000 Ukrainian refugees in Berlin have applied for a long-term sojourn, we can anticipate that the bulk of them will live here for years, refusing to return to their ruined motherland," he said.

The German Institute for Economic Research said on December 15 that only about a third of Ukrainian refugees in Germany plan to return to Ukraine. According to the institute’s poll, twenty-six percent of the polled Ukrainian refugees said they want to stay in Germany.

According to Germany’s Die Welt daily, more than one million Ukrainian refugees were registered in Germany in the period from February 24 to November 21, 2022.