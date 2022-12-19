Plane with injured Russian cultural envoy leaves CAR for Russia, says Embassy in Bangui

MOSCOW, December 19. /TASS/. A plane carrying the head of the Russian House in the Central African Republic (CAR), who suffered an assassination attempt, flew from Bangui to Russia on Monday, the Russian Embassy in the CAR told TASS.

"Yes," the source said in reply to a corresponding question.

Earlier it was reported that the condition of the head of the Russian House, Dmitry Sytyi remained grave, with doctors fighting for his life.

"[His] state of health is serious. Doctors are fighting for life," the diplomatic mission reported.

On December 16, the Russian embassy reported that Sytyi was rushed to the hospital in serious condition, after an anonymous parcel with his name on it exploded. It was also reported that the security of the Russian embassy in the CAR was beefed up after the incident. The Russian Foreign Ministry slammed the mail bomb attack as an act of terrorism.

The Central African police are investigating the circumstances of the case. According to the Central African radio station Ndeke Luka, the local authorities have already questioned a man who was in Sytyi's office shortly before the blast.