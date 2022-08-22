Russia divulges amount of payouts to refugees from Donbass, Ukraine

MOSCOW, August 22. /TASS/. Russia has paid more than 10 billion rubles ($166 mln) in financial aid to refugees from Donbass and Ukraine and the areas that were affected by the hostilities, a law enforcement source told TASS on Monday.

"Under a decision of the government of the Russian Federation, refugees are provided with a one-time material assistance package in the amount of 10,000 rubles ($166) per person. Almost 7 billion rubles ($116 mln) have already been handed out. Similar payments for more than 3 billion rubles ($49 mln) were received by residents of the territories affected by hostilities," the source said.

More than 3.5 million people have arrived in Russia since February, including 571,000 children.