NOVO-OGARYOVO, July 29. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has approved a master plan of Mariupol’s development.

On Friday, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin presented to the head of state a 100-page master plan of the restoration and development of the city of Mariupol. According to Khusnullin, it will take some three years to restore the city under this plan. The plan envisages the construction and repairs of apartment blocks and social infrastructure facilities. "I can say that this year we will restore 90% of social infrastructure facilities - kindergartens, schools, hospitals." He said.

He drew special attention to the issue of the Azovstal metallurgical works. According to the deputy prime minister, it is planned to preserve some of the jobs but not to revive hazardous production lines. "But there are some 40 million tonnes of waste there. It is an ecological problem. The territory is to be cleared," Khsnullin said, adding that Ukraine’s authorities did nothing to resolve this problem.

Khusnillin said in late June that construction of social facilities had started in Mariupol.