Russia has enough supplies of medicines, vaccines in case of smallpox outbreak — ministry

MOSCOW, July 12. /TASS/. There is a sufficient amount of drugs, jabs and individual protective gear in case of a smallpox outbreak in Russia, the press service of the Industry and Trade Ministry told TASS.

"Russia has enough supplies of medicines, vaccines and the means of individual protection that can be necessary in case of a smallpox outbreak," the statement said.

The agency noted that Russia had established the production of a traditional vaccine against smallpox. According to the instructional guidelines of the Russian Health Ministry, inoculation against smallpox provides approximately 85% protection against monkeypox. Simultaneously, the trials of a new vaccine against smallpox are taking place.

"Currently, the Russian Industry and Trade Ministry jointly with the Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing is additionally working on the possibility of scaling up if necessary the production technology of a vaccine being developed by the sanitary watchdog’s specialists and of test systems for the detection of the monkeypox virus," the ministry added.

Earlier, the press service of the sanitary watchdog reported that Russia had recorded the first case of monkeypox. The disease was detected in an individual who had returned from a trip to European countries. The domestic healthcare system is ready to provide the necessary aid to patients in case new monkeypox infections emerge, the Health Ministry’s press service said.