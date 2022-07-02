German media company Deutsche Welle resumes Russian-language broadcasts

MOSCOW, July 2. /TASS/. Germany’s Deutsche Welle TV and radio broadcaster (deemed a foreign agent in Russia) is resuming its Russian-language broadcasts, the company has announced.

"German media company Deutsche Welle is resuming its broadcasts in Russian," the company said in a statement posted on its website on Friday.

On February 2, the Commission on Licensing and Supervision banned the broadcasting of the RT DE TV channel in Germany since there was no required license under the media law. The Russian Foreign Ministry announced earlier that Moscow was shutting down Deutsche Welle’s news bureau in Russia as the first stage of retaliatory measures following the German regulator’s move to ban RT DE in Germany.