German Cabinet decisively condemns measures against Deutsche Welle — statement

BERLIN, February 4. /TASS/. The German government decisively condemns Russia’s measures against Deutsche Welle and hopes that they will be cancelled, Cabinet Deputy Spokesman Wolfgang Buchner said Friday.

"The German Government decisively condemns the measures announced against Deutsche Welle. They are completely groundless and they violate the right to freedom of the press," he stated.

He claimed that German authorities are in no way involved in the issuing of licenses and the situation around RT DE.

"RT DE’s journalist work has never been restricted," he stated.

"We urge the Russian side not to use [RT DE] licensing and legal problems to restrict the freedom of press and the freedom of expression," Buchner continued. "We would like Russia to cancel these measures against Deutsche Welle and review this case.".