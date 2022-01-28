Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine arrives in Gaza Strip as part of UAE delivery - agency

CAIRO, January 28. /TASS/. The health ministry of the Gaza Strip has received a large delivery of medical goods from the United Arab Emirates, including Russia’s Sputnik V anti-coronavirus vaccine, the state-run Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported late on Thursday.

According to the report, a convoy of trucks arrived in the coastal enclave via the Rafah crossing in the south of Gaza.

The cargo is now being distributed among vaccination stations in Gaza, which is now experiencing its fourth wave of COVID-19.

The agency said it was the largest batch of medical goods delivered to Gaza with UAE support since the start of the pandemic.

According to latest reports, 197,976 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the enclave with a population of 3.1 million people since the start of the pandemic. A total of 189,473 patients have recovered and 1,744 died. Overall, the Palestinian state (population 5.2 million) has reported 466,697 novel coronavirus cases, including 439,810 recoveries and 4,805 deaths.

In the run-up to his visit to Russia, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas told TASS in an interview in November 2021 that deliveries of Russia’s Sputnik V anti-coronavirus vaccine to his country helped to contain the pandemic there.