Novak Djokovic to be deported after court rejects visa appeal

SYDNEY, January 16. /TASS/. The Federal Court of Australia rejected on Sunday the appeal of Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic, who challenged the decision of the Australian authorities to revoke his visa and deport him from the country, Federal Court Chief Justice James Allsop said at the court hearing.

In accordance with the court’s decision Djokovic will have to leave the country at the nearest time. According to the legislation, the athlete will not be able to apply for an Australian visa for three years.