Pope Francis, Metropolitan Hilarion discuss inter-church contacts — Holy See

THE VATICAN, December 22. /TASS/. Pope Francis on Wednesday morning received the head of the External Church Relations Department of the Moscow Patriarchate, Metropolitan Hilarion of Volokolamsk. The Holy See’s press service has said the meeting was held in a climate of brotherhood. Contacts between the Roman Catholic Church and the Russian Orthodox Church were discussed.

"In the morning, before a collective audience, Pope Francis received Metropolitan Hilarion of Volokolamsk. During the conversation, issues of mutual concern that require the joint search for humanitarian and ecclesiastical solutions were discussed," the news release runs.

Pope Francis and Metropolitan Hilarion exchanged gifts — icons of the Mother of God — on the occasion of the recent jubilees marked by the heads of both churches. The Pontiff, who turned 85 on December 17, thanked Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia, for his birthday greetings and, in turn, congratulated him upon his 75th birthday. The Pope "recalled with gratitude the brotherly meeting and conversation in Havana in 2016," the news release reads.

Earlier, Metropolitan Hilarion expressed the hope that his talks with the Pope would be a good occasion "for discussing all issues of mutual interest," in particular, plans for a future meeting between Pope Francis and Patriarch Kirill. The Pope had mentioned such a meeting as a future possibility while answering a TASS question on December 6. He said that such plans were being discussed and the meeting would take place in the foreseeable future.

Sources in the Russian Orthodox Church delegation have told TASS that Pope Francis and Patriarch Kirill might meet in the first half of 2022.

"It is hard to say anything definite for now, because further coordination is needed," the source explained, adding that preparations would continue early next year. Another visit by Metropolitan Hilarion to the Vatican is planned.