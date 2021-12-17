Khodorkovsky spares no expense to rock Russia, but fails — Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, December 17. /TASS/. Russian businessman Mikhail Khodorkovsky violated many agreements and spares no expense to rock Russia, but he will fail due to his complete lack of understanding of the situation in the country, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview Friday.

"He violated many agreements. He was pardoned earlier than he was supposed to be released [from prison]. He does not spare his own money to rock our country, and, probably, will continue doing it. But he is not too successful, because he is spiritually, situationally, informationally, and on the gut feeling level is completely separated from Russia," the spokesman said, answering a question why Khodorkovsky is not on agenda.

This man does not realize what is happening in Russia, Peskov claimed.

"Therefore his further exercises cannot be efficient," he concluded.