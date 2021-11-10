FSB apprehends resident of Yalta in Crimea for spying for Ukrainian intelligence

MOSCOW, November 10. /TASS/. Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) apprehended a resident of Yalta in Crimea for spying for the Ukrainian intelligence, the FSB press office told TASS on Wednesday.

"The Federal Security Service has foiled the activity of a Russian citizen who was spying for the Ukrainian Security Service. The Yalta City Court ruled to remand him in custody as a measure of restraint," the press office said.

As the FSB said, "it was found that in 2017-2018 the Yalta resident gathered and transferred data constituting state secrets, including the data on the Federal Security Service personnel, on an assignment from the Ukrainian intelligence."

Investigators have opened a criminal case on counts of the crime stipulated by article 275 of Russia’s Criminal Code (‘High Treason by Espionage’).

This crime is punishable with a prison term of 12 to 20 years.

The video footage uploaded by the FSB shows the individual suspected of high treason apprehended in an apartment of a residential building. He did not put up any resistance.