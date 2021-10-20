Two Russian universities in top 10 of THE Emerging Economies Universities Rankings 2022

LONDON, October 20. /TASS/. Two Russian universities have made it into the top 10 of the Times Higher Education (THE) Emerging Economies Universities Rankings 2022, listing 698 higher education facilities from 50 countries and territories in total.

The Lomonosov Moscow State University remains Russia’s leading higher education institution and is ranked 6th. Another Russian university in the top 10 is Moscow Institute of Physics and Technology (MIPT), which rose to the tenth place this year.

Among other Russian universities mentioned in the list are the National Research Nuclear University (26), HSE University (28), Peter the Great St Petersburg Polytechnic University (41), ITMO University (58), Tomsk State University (70), Saint-Petersburg Mining University (75), National University of Science and Technology (88) and Bauman Moscow State Technical University (122).

Overall, the list has 60 entries from Russia, up 12 from the previous edition.

Of the 305 universities that ranked last year, 54% (165) improved or maintained their previous ranking positions.

"This was heavily driven by 26 of Russia’s 48 universities that ranked last year improving or maintaining their positions (54%), 32 of India’s 62 universities (52%), and 41 of mainland China’s 90 (46%)," authors of the study said.

"After what has been an extremely challenging 18 months for many, I’m confident universities from emerging economies have the strength and quality to adapt to a new hybrid way of teaching and learning. I’m looking forward to seeing how their higher education systems prosper from theopportunities that arise, both internally and on international scale," said Phil Baty, THE Chief Knowledge Officer.

The survey is based on 13 performance indicators split in five groups: teaching, research, citations, international outlook and industry income.