Moscow still lacks COVID-19 herd immunity — hospital chief

MOSCOW, October 11. /TASS/. Moscow has failed to develop herd immunity against the novel coronavirus due to low vaccination rates, Chief Doctor of City Hospital No. 52 Maryana Lysenko told TV Channel One on Monday.

"Most regrettably, all that was predicted has materialized. We have failed to develop herd immunity due to very low rates of vaccination," the chief doctor said.

The coronavirus is mutating into a new form resistant to any type of vaccine, which is the most terrible thing for medical workers at the current stage, she said.

"If such inoculation rates persist, it [the virus] will surely get adapted sooner or later to what surrounds it," she explained.

Most likely, the coronavirus situation will eventually become manageable and cease to cause a large number of serious consequences that compel the medical staff to strain themselves at work, the hospital chief doctor said.

"This will become a usual seasonal respiratory virus like the flu and other infections. Given a clear vaccination protocol and the methods to help fight the virus, it will become an accustomed ordinary infection," she explained.