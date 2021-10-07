Several world leaders wish Putin happy birthday throughout morning, Kremlin says

MOSCOW, October 7. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin was accepting birthday greetings in phone conversations with foreign leaders on October 7, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Thursday.

"Putin has been receiving greetings since early morning from foreign colleagues via phone calls," the Kremlin official said. "Each conversation, of course, is not limited to congratulations. It is really a series of conversations which, in addition to greetings, contain substantial discussions on bilateral relations."

"Every time, this is a good opportunity to touch base on pressing issues," the Kremlin spokesman added.

According to him, in the morning Putin has already held conversations with Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Tajik President Emomali Rahmon, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and with Kazakhstan’s first president Nursultan Nazarbayev, as well as with Kyrgyz leader Sadyr Japarov, Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko.

The Russian leader also held conversations with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, Azerbaijani leader Ilham Aliyev, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

Putin also held a conversation with the recently elected Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. "Naturally, the [Russian] president congratulated his Japanese colleague on assuming such a demanding office," the spokesman stressed. "We are expecting several more phone conversations in the second half of the day," the Kremlin official noted.