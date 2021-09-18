Russian election commission makes report denying Golos data on impairment of voting rights

MOSCOW, September 18. /TASS/. Russia’s Central Election Commission (CEC) has made a report denying the information, which has been provided by the movement Golos registered as unrecorded integrations-foreign agents, about millions of Russians deprived of the passive voting right, Chairperson Ella Pamfilova told a briefing on Saturday.

"We read all reports - long before the elections - and were astonished by millions of fabricated voters that are deprived of the passive voting right," she said. "We made a report long ago, which utterly defeats those fabricated allegations," Pamfilova added.

The critical reports by Golos were aimed at forming a public opinion, both internationally and in Russia, that "the elections should necessarily be dirty, awful," she noted.