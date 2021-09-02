Refugee exoduses complicate border security efforts in conflict zones — CIS official

AKTAU /Kazakhstan/, September 2. /TASS/. The exodus of people from areas engulfed in civil wars and conflicts complicate efforts to ensure border security, Head of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) Anti-Terrorism Center Andrei Novikov told TASS.

"Border security efforts are seriously complicated at the moment due to issues related to the exodus of civilians from areas engulfed in civil war. The risk of militants infiltrating into our countries does exist. Many refugees don’t have any documents, which makes it harder to identify them and separate them from those who pose a threat to our countries," Novikov pointed out.

Given the risks, member states have "introduced entire packages of diplomatic and legal solutions." In particular, Uzbekistan has temporarily shut down the Termez border crossing point on the border with Afghanistan, but at the same, time announced intentions to facilitate the transit of refugees to other countries. "Attempts to illegally cross the border will be punished based on national legislation. Russia, in turn, has evacuated its nationals in accordance with national laws," the CIS Anti-Terrorism Center’s head noted.