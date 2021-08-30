Another batch of Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine arrives in Uzbekistan

TASHKENT, August 30. /TASS/. Uzbekistan has received another batch of the second component of Russia’s Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, the country’s Health Ministry informed TASS on Monday.

"Another 90,000 doses of the second component of Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine have been delivered to Uzbekistan. As many as 460,000 vaccine doses have been delivered to the republic so far," its press service said. According to the press service, the current batch of Sputnik V will be used to immunize those citizens who have received the first vaccine component.

Mass vaccination of the population in Uzbekistan kicked off in April 2021. In addition to Sputnik V, Uzbekistan is using a shot manufactured in India under license from the British-Swedish company AstraZeneca, the one developed by China’s Anhui Zhifei Longcom Biopharmaceutical Co. Ltd. and the vaccine from Moderna, a US pharmaceutical company. To date, 1,729,454 people have been fully vaccinated, with almost 9.5 million residents receiving the first jab.

Uzbekistan whose population is about 35 million people has so far confirmed 154,844 coronavirus cases, with 147,243 patients (95%) having recovered from the disease. The latest data indicates 1,070 fatalities nationwide.