Argentina receives another batch of Sputnik V second doses

BUENOS AIRES, August 10. /TASS/. Argentina has received another batch of second doses of Russia’s Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, the country’s government said.

According to the cabinet, the batch will make it possible to ensure progress in the inoculation of those who have already received the first vaccine shot.

Argentina has so far recorded five mln coronavirus cases and 107,900 deaths. As many as 26 mln people have received the first vaccine dose and 8.5 mln have been fully vaccinated. Apart from Sputnik V, vaccines developed by the UK-Swedish company AstraZeneca, the US company Moderna and China’s Sinopharm are also in use in Argentina.

Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said earlier, commenting on reports about Argentina facing shortages of second doses of Sputnik V, that Moscow would gradually fulfill its obligations on vaccine supplies to its foreign partners but the vaccination of Russian people was a priority. The Russian Direct Investment Fund said that work was underway to ensure uninterrupted vaccine supplies to Argentina.