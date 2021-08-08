Drone saves swimmer’s life in Russian seaside resort of Anapa

KRASNODAR, August 7. /TASS/. A drone saved a swimmer’s life in Russia’s Black Sea resort city of Anapa for the first time ever, the city administration told reporters on Saturday.

"For the first time ever, a drone rescued a human from drowning. The incident occurred at the resort city’s central beach today. A young man overestimated his abilities and swam too far away from the shore. He started to drown. The incident was registered by a special monitoring system, and a drone with a life vest was sent to him. Simultanously, rescue services were called in," the administration said in a statement.

The vest kept the man afloat before a boat with rescuers arrived and he was pulled aboard.

In May, media reported that Anapa was testing an automated rescue system, which includes drones that would deliver lifesaving equipment to persons in distress. The system was designed by Military Innovative Technopolis Era and the Russian Academy of Sciences.

Anapa is a popular resort on Russia’s Black Sea coast, part of southern Russia’s Krasnodar region. Last year, the overall number of tourists who visited the region stood at 12 million.