MOSCOW, August 2. /TASS/. Russians are advised to file applications for US visas at embassies in other countries.

"Nonimmigrant visa processing for non-diplomatic travel has indefinitely ceased, along with routine services for US citizens and immigrant visa applicants. We regret that the actions of the Russian government forced us to reduce the consular work force by 75%, thus making it impossible for our office to continue offering routine consular services. Applicants should seek an appointment at another US Embassy or Consulate outside of Russia," an embassy spokesperson told TASS on Monday.

"The US Embassy Moscow has reduced consular services offered to include only emergency services for US citizens and a very limited number of age-out and special humanitarian immigrant visas. These service reductions are necessary due to the Russian government’s April 23 notification of its intention to prohibit US Mission Russia from employing foreign nationals in any capacity."

Starting from August 1 the US embassy will have a staff of 120 — the smallest over five years. The Russian authorities have imposed restrictions on hiring Russian citizens and employees from third countries in retaliation for the anti-Russian sanctions Washington imposed in April. The United States then expelled ten Russian diplomats for their alleged links with Russian intelligence services.