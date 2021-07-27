Russian adventurer Konyukhov concludes North Pole voyage on a drifting ice shelf

MOSCOW, July 27. /TASS/. Russian adventurer Fedor Konyukhov has successfully concluded his voyage to the North Pole. He spent about 250 hours on a drifting ice shelf, painting several sketches, the traveler’s headquarters informed TASS on Tuesday.

"The first sole drifting station this summer has successfully concluded its mission. This is a historic event! Everything went well. We chose a stable ice shelf (15 square kilometers, 1-1.5 meters thick), no polar bears approached the station, and they posed one of the most serious threats," the message says.

The station drifted for 249 hours 25 minutes. Konyukhov is reportedly feeling well after the trip.

During the expedition, Konyukhov managed to paint seven sketches, one of which he gifted to Nikolai Savelyev, president of the Poseidon Expeditions polar trips club, the headquarters informed.

This is Konyukhov’s sixth trip to the North Pole. He first reached this destination in 1988. On July 11, the first trip of the Poseidon Expeditions club departed from Murmansk on a nuclear icebreaker "50 Years of Victory." There were 124 people on board, including Konyukhov.