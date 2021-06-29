COVID-19 lethality rate on track to rise from 1-2% to 5-10%, warns expert

MOSCOW, June 29. /TASS/. The COVID-19 lethality rate has risen from 1-2% to about 5-10% in a number of cases, head of the Gamaleya Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology Alexander Ginzburg said on Tuesday.

"In a certain share of cases, and it seems that it is likely to be rising constantly, and the share of severe lethal cases may come up to about 5-10% instead of 1-2%. So, vaccination is absolutely necessary as a means of prevention against this disease, on the one hand, and on the other hand, it is needed to put an end to the epidemic process and to develop herd immunity," he said during a press conference.

Since the start of the pandemic, about 181.5 mln people have been diagnosed with COVID-19, and over 3.9 mln have died. Russia has documented 5,493,557 cases of COVID-19, 4,984,037 patients have recovered, and 134,545 have died.