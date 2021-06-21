US-based Bard College deemed undesirable NGO in Russia

MOSCOW, June 21. /TASS/. Russian Prosecutor General’s Office deemed the Bard College US-based non-governmental organization (NGO) undesirable in Russia, the agency told TASS Monday.

"Following the examination of materials, received on June 21, the Prosecutor General’s Office decided to recognize the Bard College foreign-based educational NGO undesirable on the Russian territory," the Office said. "It has been determined that the NGO’s activity threatens the constitutional order and security of Russia."

The decision was forwarded to the Ministry of Justice of Russia, in order to amend the list of undesirable foreign organizations. Currently, the list includes 34 organizations, with Bard College to become 35th.