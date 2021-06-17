Russia detects over 14,000 coronavirus strains, no significant mutations found — expert

MOSCOW, June 17. /TASS/. Russia has documented about 14,000 coronavirus strains, however, they do not cause any significant changes of the virus’ properties, the head of the State Research Center of Virology and Biotechnology "Vector" Rinat Maksyutov said on the Rossiya-24 TV channel on Thursday.

"Currently, we are studying over 14,000 mutations. <…> This is a colossal number of variants of the virus, however, in the overwhelming majority of cases, these variations do not lead to any significant changes of the virus’ properties," he said.

So far, there is no information in Russia that new coronavirus strains cause more severe symptoms of the disease.