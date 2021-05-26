Netflix sets first-ever Russian original series based on Leo Tolstoy's Anna Karenina

MOSCOW, May 26. / TASS /. The world's leading entertainment service Netflix has announced its first original Russian drama series Anna K starring Svetlana Khodchenkova in the lead role, the press service stated on Wednesday, noting that this is a modern retelling of Leo Tolstoy’s classic novel Anna Karenina.

"Netflix announces its first Russian original drama series ANNA K (WT). The series is a lavish and contemporary retelling of Leo Tolstoy’s classic novel ‘Anna Karenina’. Svetlana Khodchenkova is set to play the lead role," the statement reads. The series will launch on Netflix worldwide and the launch date will be announced later.

Michael Azzolino, Netflix Director Original Series, stated that this was the first Russian TV series with 1-2-3 Production. "The talented team of writers, directors and producers have crafted an imaginative and immersive series. We are excited to help bring their vision for this much admired story to our members in Russia and the world," the press service quoted him as saying.

The directors and producers are Valeriy Fedorovich and Evgeniy Nikishov (1-2-3 Production). The script was prepared by Roman Kantor and Maria Mikulina, the co-directors are Natasha Merkulova and Aleksey Chupov.

According to Kantor, bringing Karenina into 21st century Russia and presenting her to the whole world in the Russian language through the Netflix platform is "like a dream come true." "Quite literally so, as the idea for this TV series came to me in a dream and I have been chasing it ever since," he said.

The series is set in modern day Russia, where socialite Anna Karenina, St. Petersburg’s future governor’s wife, enters into a fateful love affair with Vronsky, the heir to an aluminum empire. The affair quickly spirals out of control, "threatening the delicate balance of their familial bonds and social relationships". The drama unfolds between cosmopolitan Moscow, historic St. Petersburg and the harsh reality of the Russian countryside. It touches upon the themes of passion and loyalty as well as proves that "no amount of riches can save us from love’s ability to either free us or bring us to our doom".

Film crew and series creators

Khodchenkova has a well-earned reputation for the projects "North Wind", "On the Edge", "Cazanova", "Tell Her", "Godunov", "Dovlatov", "The Road to Calvary" and many others.

1-2-3 Production Studio is a Russian film company engaged in the production of both commercial genre and director-driven feature films as well as premium drama series. Such international hits as "To The Lake" (Epidemiya) and the sci-fi thriller "The Blackout" brought it fame.