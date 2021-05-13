Around 14% of Czech residents ready to be vaccinated with Sputnik V - survey

PRAGUE, May 13. /TASS/. Russian Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine inspires confidence among 14% of residents of the Czech Republic planning to vaccinate, according to the results of a population survey conducted by the National Center for the Study of Public Opinion, Czech Radio reported on Wednesday.

According to the survey, 59% of the country's population of 10.702 mln people intend to be vaccinated. The most popular among those who are going to get vaccinated was the drug produced by Pfizer and BioNTech - 58%, followed by the vaccine from Johnson & Johnson (17%). Sputnik V took third place in this rating, followed by vaccines from Moderna (12%), AstraZeneca (7%), and Chinese Sinopharm (1%).

Vaccination against coronavirus began in the Czech Republic on December 27, 2020. So far, 2,738,433 residents were vaccinated, and 1,058,360 people underwent a full cycle of vaccination. During the pandemic, the total number of coronavirus cases in the country amounted to 1,648,667, 1,586,400 people recovered, and 29,787 residents died.

Russian-made Sputnik V vaccine has already been registered by regulators in about 60 countries, with a total population of more than 1.5 bln people. More than 30 countries have begun mass vaccination with Sputnik V. The vaccine’s effectiveness at the level of 91.6% is confirmed by the publication of data in the leading medical journal The Lancet. On March 4, the European Medicines Agency announced the start of the procedure for the sequential examination of the Sputnik V vaccine. According to the forecasts of the regulator’s representative, registration can be completed by the end of May.

