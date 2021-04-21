Sputnik Light vaccine can be registered in May

MOSCOW, April 21. /TASS/. The Sputnik Light coronavirus vaccine can be registered in May and more than 30 mln doses per month are planned for production by the year-end, Russian Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov told reporters on Wednesday.

"We assume it will be in May, probably even earlier. I think it will be possible to achieve production volumes of over 30 mln doses per month by the end of the year," Manturov said.

On March 29, the Gamaleya Center filed an application for registration of the Sputnik Light coronavirus vaccine. This is a lighter version of the Sputnik V vaccine, consisting of a single component and requiring only one vaccination.