Police detain Navalny’s press secretary in Moscow, lawyer says

"Yarmysh managed to call me right before her detention. As I understood, she was detained by the personnel of the 2nd police ops unit. I don’t know either the reason for her detention or the place where she was taken," she said.

Earlier, the court placed several activists under house arrest as part of a case into sanitary and epidemiologic norms violation during the January 23 unauthorized rally in Moscow. Among them were Yarmysh, Navalny’s brother Oleg, Anti-Corruption Foundation employee Lyubov Sobol and Pussy Riot group member Maria Alyokhina, head of the Alliance of Doctors trade union Anastasiya Vasilyeva and coordinator of Navalny’s Moscow headquarters Oleg Stepanov. The Alliance of Doctors trade union and the Anti-Corruption Foundation are recognized as NGOs in Russia. Later the restriction measure for all of them was eased to banning certain actions.