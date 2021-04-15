Putin’s personal example to positively influence vaccination campaign, Kremlin says

MOSCOW, April 15. /TASS/. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov is confident that the coronavirus jab received by Russian President Vladimir Putin will motivate Russians to go out and get inoculated as well. The head of state’s example has already positively swayed the vaccination campaign in many cities, the press secretary pointed out on Thursday.

In response to a question on whether the president’s vaccination would have a "mobilizing effect," the spokesman noted: "I am positive that it will but what’s more important is that it is already happening." "In many cities, after Putin got the first shot, his personal example brought about a very positive effect," he added.

The Kremlin stated that demand in Russia for vaccination against COVID-19 is inadequate so far but it expects that it will increase. "There are enough vaccines [for Russians] in circulation that correspond to the present demand," the spokesman said. According to him, "vaccine production levels and the distribution infrastructure are functioning perfectly well."

Nevertheless, he did admit that "indeed, the demand so far leaves much to be desired." "Yet it will increase, in any case, and it is increasing gradually," the press secretary asserted. He noted that "the Kremlin cannot analyze the causes" behind the insufficient demand for jabs among Russians since "this is a question for doctors, for those who analyze the need for those shots that are included in the national calendar and the attitude to shots in general. "In every country this attitude differs," he stated.

The Kremlin spokesman reiterated that authorities expect vaccination rates to improve, and that it "will gain momentum." He did not talk about specific figures necessary to meet in order to fight the coronavirus, noting only that "the main goal of the vaccination campaign is to reach the level of immunization of the population.".