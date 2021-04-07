Russia, China have no political obstacles to jointly produce vaccine, says Russian envoy

MOSCOW, April 7. /TASS/. Moscow and Beijing are interested in joint cooperation in the coronavirus vaccine production sphere, there are no political obstacles to achieve it, Russian Ambassador to China Andrei Denisov told TASS Wednesday.

"I don’t see any political or politicized hurdles here," he said when asked the relevant question.

The envoy underlined that Moscow and Beijing have a principled agreement at the highest level on cooperation in the vaccine production and development.

Earlier, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and TopRidge Pharma (China’s Tibet Rhodiola Pharmaceutical Holding subsidiary) agreed to produce more than 100 million Sputnik V doses in China yearly.