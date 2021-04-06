{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news
ARCTIC TODAY

Getting settled in the middle of nowhere: traveling on Yamal’s winter roads

Winter roads, weather and views keep changing but what remains unchanged is the people, those who have opted for the North
© Vera Kostamo/TASS

MOSCOW, April 6. /TASS/. Our caravan of cars leaves Perm to cross Verkhoturye, Yugorsk, Igrim and Muzhi and proceed further on across the Yamal Peninsula. Winter roads, weather and views keep changing. What remains unchanged is the people - those who have opted for the North.

From Kharp village to Polyarny ghost town: delving into reality

Read also
Volunteers clean the Yamal tundra

We drive from Kharp village towards Polyarny ghost town, which is located at the 110th kilometer of the railway line between Chum and Labytnangi - it is a part of the Trans-Polar Railway Line, which has never been completed. You can read about the first part of our trip here.

The tundra gives way to a thin forest, and, all of a sudden, against the background of a transparent-blue sky, white peaks of the Rai-Iz mountain range get outlined. The wind carves the snow the way it pleases, creating whimsical snow ridges. The snow crust is strong enough to hold human weight.

Years ago, the village had houses with central heating, a school, a kindergarten, a leisure center, a public sauna and shops. The settlement was closed in the early 2000s. All abandoned settlements look similar - here belong Dikson village’s island territory and Tiksi’s empty apartment houses. As for Polyarny, we can see snow inside the houses, broken floors and scattered personal belongings there too.

What a miserable view. We were still driving to Polyarny - some 40 kilometers were left to cover by quite a good winter road, as we were promised. Expedition tourism is unpredictable. We covered half the distance rather smoothly, and then we met ATVs, which ruined the road.

"Two of the five vehicles are stock cars [lacking a necessary upgrade - TASS], and one of them has been upgraded incorrectly - this is why the road was too rough for them," traveler Sergei Saiman explained to us. "Besides, it was their first experience on such a road."

Driving on a snow road is slow and tiresome. Thus, this form of winter traveling is not very popular. Not everyone will want to be pressing the snow one centimeter after another to make a road. In certain places cars have to move slowly, crawling for hours. In the evening, the northern lights appear slowly in the sky to splash across the horizon later on. They emerge above the mountains and disappear. The air temperature falls to minus 30 degrees Celsius.

A local, a Nenets, driving a snowmobile with a sledge attached, came to us, offering help.

"In places like this, money does not matter. What matters is life. People treat others the way they would like themselves to be treated. In the North it is especially obvious: people are few, the conditions are severe and freezing temperatures are there all the time. The latter 'peel' anything insincere, artificial off people," Saiman said.

We spent the night in the cars. In the morning, at dawn, the mountains dressed in pink and gold.

"A regular person will hardly have a chance to visit a place like this. However, it is in such situations that people receive a strong charge of knowledge, experience and energy. It is like taking a few personal development courses at a time. Many have seen their week points and have gained the skill of cooperation in complicated conditions," Sergei continued.

The only tourist accommodation in Polyarny is at the Pereval (Mountain Pass) camp base. Nowadays, locals and geologists stay there.

"There is the best cafe in Polyarny!" - Yuri, Saiman’s co-driver, is making coffee for each of us. The snow, a burner and cookies make us almost feel cozy amid the tundra and freezing temperatures.

We can see a passing train. The driver waves to us and gives a whistle.

Back at night, a few cars from the Off Road Salekhard Club joined us. We helped out a few underequipped cars. Here comes an ATV.

One of the tourists got happy to see that his cell phone found a signal. "You will never believe what’s happening," he shouted. "An ATV is pulling me!"

The ATV moves so confidently that the driver does not seem to feel the pulled car.

"This is the right vehicle for the North. Anyway, I’ll upgrade mine and will be back here."

We return to Salekhard.

Extreme tourism

Emerging from the darkness and the winter road, the chums (Nenets tents) with Christmas decorations seem unreal. Similarly amazing are the laid tables inside the chums, the music, a warm toilet and a sauna. We are not far from Yar-Sale settlement, at the Sava Syo ethnic tourist center.

"I’ve come to Salekhard from Tyumen. Return tickets were not available and I decided to visit Yar-Sale. For one week I communicated with local people. All of a sudden, over there, behind the houses, I saw the tundra: it seemed endless. I was so moved. Here is life, and right next to it there is a desert. Only later on could I understand how wonderful the tundra is," said Sergei Ralnikov, director general of the YamalTour Company.

Sergei returned home, changed a sedan for a pickup truck, got packed and in two weeks was back in Yar-Sale - to stay for good.

"I got bored with the city. Shops, money and concrete. Here, you can see sincere relations between people. You don’t have to lock the car. If you drop a purse - be sure it will be returned to you safely. At first, this life seemed boring, but the more you stay here, the more you learn the people and get busy - you see how different life here is, and the huge problems that exist. Quite often here people live ‘despite of’, which is a painful observation."

Sergei opened the first taxi service in the village. It was developing rapidly and now includes 19 cars. Later on, he sold the business.

"The locals were curious. For example, a Nenets could take a taxi out of curiosity - to have a ride from their own house to the neighbor's place. Later on, I opened a service center, then a shop of spare parts for snow bikes," Sergei said. "One day, head of the local administration told me - ‘What an adventurer you are!’ Right! There’s no moving forward without adventurers. We make the world move."

In January 2021, the center in Sava Syo welcomed first visitors.

"I came to the administration and said: 'I want to rent a piece of tundra.' 'Sergei, are you mad? Why?' was the answer."

The construction process, which continued when the air temperature remained at minus 47 degrees, was completed within 20 days. Sergei invested his own money, and got some assistance from the local employment center. The priority to occupy new jobs is given to the indigenous peoples. Sergei now employs 21 personnel, and plans to employ 43 rather soon.

Getting to Sava Syo is no problem in winter and spring - from early December to mid-May. Later on, till July, even getting to Yar-Sale is out of question. From July to late September the mainland is accessible by water or helicopter only.

"Why here? We can see two objectives. The first one is to provide a psychological relaxation for the locals - here there is no other place to go to. People bring their families here. We will organize national sports competitions. My dream is to keep the Nenets traditions and lifestyles. Very many aspects are fading away, but there is so much good about them. The other objective is to attract tourists - both domestic and foreign ones."

A Nenets family, working in the center, lives there. They have moved to a flat in Yar-Sale, but nomads are not likely to enjoy limited space. Sergei invited them to work. "Here they are busy all the time. Even the chum - it needs ‘redressing’ every month - to move the poles, otherwise they are bending gradually, and to fix the covers."

"Our typical guest, in my opinion, is a person between 35 and 50, with big traveling experience who wants something genuine. This guest can truly enjoy sitting by the oven with a cup of tea after being out in the frost."

To make the center profitable, it should host 40 tourists a month. Sergei’s opinion is the state should offer some initial financial support for at least one year. "I am not sure how much money an investor must have to cope with everything here. Paying for this infrastructure is very complicated."

Tourists, mostly from abroad, come to Yamal having direct deals with the locals, Sergei said. "They stay with deer herders for months. They value and appreciate the reality. Russian tourists expect more comfort and many are not prepared for the absence of civilization."

What the North does to people

Sergei takes guests from Salekhard to Salemal. From there, tourists are taken to nomad camps by snow bikes. They live for a few days next to the deer breeders. "They wake up in cold chums, travel to the herd, eat ethnic food - everything is real."

"We have a booking from a foreigner for this summer. I am very curious to see this person, who has decided to stay in a chum in the middle of nowhere," Sergei laughed.

Water collected from melted snow, oil lamps and a sauna where your sponge is moss (sphagnum, which absorbs moisture well and which has certain bactericidal properties) are among the local highlights. Sergei wants guests at Sava Syo to have a rest from their habitual world. He regrets cell phones work here.

"The North is the soul. It is here. Look, what the North does to people. I have come here incidentally to stay for good. Here, despite the severe cold, you can feel human warmth," Sergei said. "This is because life is tough here and everyone helps each other."

Wood is stored between Yar-Sale and Sava Syo - nothing but bushes grow here, thus every summer wood is transported here by water. Every nomad family is given 11 m3 of wood for free.

The logistics is complicated. "Though Tyumen is nearby, it is much more expensive to transport cargo from there than from Moscow. Once a week, on Thursdays, a train leaves Moscow for Labytnangi, where things are reloaded to cars, and further on, if it’s summer, onto a barge, which comes here within two days. Thus, the costs are high."

In winter, the temporary snow road is a solution. In spring, Sergei continued, it is very interesting: "At first, I was shocked, but later on it seemed quite all right. You sail along the Ob with water to the right and water to the left, but in the middle there is pressed ice of the winter road, which still remains. As for trucks - if they can drive, then Yar Sale will have food products, if they cannot - then not."

"If you are on the winter road, anyone will stop to be able to wonder if you need something. When I see a snow bike with sledge, I definitely will ask: hey, man, what’s up there? Imagine, he’s there with the wife and kids in the sledge. Things may be fine. But at times, people may need assistance," Sergei said. "Whenever you drive past villages, give me a buzz. It’s a rule here - to know where to search for those who may get lost. The weather may change immediately: from absolutely still to a storm, which covers everything with snow."

We seem to understand the traveler, who has booked a chum in the middle of nowhere.

Measures of Russia’s media watchdog against Twitter were correct, says official
On April 5, Roskomnadzor announced it has decided to extend measures to slow down Twitter until May 15, instead of blocking the website
Read more
Russian shipbuilders float out latest multi-purpose corvette
The warship’s construction will be completed afloat, the source said. He did not rule out that the warship might be returned to the slipway in the future
Read more
Russian Cabinet approves extension of agreement on cooperation in outer space with US
The agreement will be valid until December 31, 2030
Read more
Five-year-old killed in DPR in Ukrainian drone strike - militia
One woman received wounds and was taken to hospital
Read more
Kremlin regrets that almost no ties are left intact in Russian-Ukrainian relations
The Kremlin spokesman has commented on Kiev’s new sanctions imposed particularly against the office of Russia’s cultural exchange agency
Read more
Argentina’s president thanks Russia for aid in battle against coronavirus
Alberto Fernandez, 62, said in a tweet overnight to Saturday that he had tested positive for coronavirus
Read more
Russia, US maintain high-level contacts on Ukraine, says senior Russian diplomat
Read more
Belgorod nuclear submarine carrier with Poseidon nuke drones to serve in Pacific — source
The sub will be able to perform missions in any location of the World Ocean, according to the top brass
Read more
Russia may extend service life of SS-19 Stiletto ICBMs by three years
Today Russia is implementing a planned process of replacing UR-100N UTTKh ICBMs: currently 50 such missiles are operational compared to 150 before
Read more
Repair works of Russia’s AS-31 submersible may take up to four years
The fire on the AS-31 military research submersible broke out in 2019, killing 14 submarine officers
Read more
Russia’s Su-30SM, Su-35 fighters boost aircraft maneuvering capabilities
Su-30SM and Su-35 fighters have preserved the aerodynamics of their Su-27 predecessor but have acquired more powerful thrusters and advanced avionics, Russian Knights Aerobatic Group Commander Sergei Shcheglov told TASS
Read more
German defense minister claims "challenges growing" for Europe over Russia’s steps
Germany should boost military spending in own interests, but not "as a favor for the United States," Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer said
Read more
Lawmakers to discuss with diplomats measures of support of Russians in Ukraine
Duma speaker Vyacheslav Volodin slammed Ukraine’s sanctions as an "example of defiance of international law and common sense"
Read more
Development of Russia’s new-generation ICBM to begin in 2023-2024 — source
Solid-fuel Kedr ICBMs are to replace Yars systems at the turn of 2030
Read more
Over 50 battalion tactical groups to fight enemy drones in southern Russia drills
As an important stage of the control check, the troops will live-fire guns as part of reconnaissance and fire systems
Read more
Nord Stream 2 pipeline 95% complete, roughly 121 km left to construct
The barge Fortuna is currently laying the Nord Stream 2 pipeline in Danish territorial waters as joined by the Akademik Cherskiy vessel
Read more
Russian rockets almost completely made from domestic components — Roscosmos
According to the spokesman, components for satellites are also being produced domestically, with the exception of joint projects
Read more
PACE, OSCE PA should demand explanations from Kiev over child’s death - speaker
A five-year-old child was killed in the Donetsk People’s Republic in a Ukrainian drone strike
Read more
Russia developing conceptual designs of super-heavy carrier rockets
The rockets will be used to reach the Moon and Mars, according to the head of the ISS Russian Segment
Read more
Ukrainian politicians won’t get away with what they do in Donbass, says Russian lawmaker
They are seeking to dodge any responsibility hoping for help from foreign countries, Vyacheslav Volodin said
Read more
Turkey may sign space cooperation agreement with Russia soon
On February 10, Roscosmos told TASS that Russia and Turkey were in talks on a bilateral inter-government agreement for developing cooperation in space
Read more
Skopje launches mass coronavirus vaccination with Russia’s Sputnik V
Vaccines are available for police officers, Interior Ministry employees, pharmacists, pre-school and school teachers as well as other categories qualified as a critical group
Read more
NATO’s increased defense spending contributes to arms race - Russian foreign ministry
According to the ministry’s data, global defense spending was up from 1.8 to 1.93 trillion US dollars in 2020
Read more
Kiev to view Europe’s stance as carte blanche for military operation in Donbass - senator
Deputy Speaker of the Russian Federation Council Konstantin Kosachev recalled that a child was killed on Saturday in the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic by the shelling carried out by the Kiev forces using a drone
Read more
Sputnik V ensures quick recovery if COVID-19 confirmed - vaccine’s developer
Earlier in the day, the Argentine leader informed he had tested positive for coronavirus. In January Alberto Fernandez received Russia’s COVID-19 vaccine
Read more
Press review: What awaits Lavrov in India and will Moscow benefit from the China-Iran deal
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, April 5th
Read more
Russia’s relations with NATO to be more confrontational than with US, expert says
According to the expert of the international discussion club Valdai, Dmitry Suslov, the Russian-US interaction still leaves room for a positive agenda and some elements of cooperation
Read more
Germany doubles gas purchases from Gazprom in February
Germany increased imports of Russian gas by 63.3% year-on-year, the Russian customs service said
Read more
Russian Navy aircraft hold bombing exercise in Baltic drills
The naval pilots conducted precision bombing on full-size targets that simulated the notional enemy’s command centers, engineering fortifications, manpower and hardware at an aviation practice range in the Kaliningrad Region at an altitude of 200 meters to 2 km
Read more
EU ‘indirectly prompts’ Czech Republic to buy Russian vaccine — premier
Earlier on Friday, Babis criticized the EU for lacking solidarity while allocating anti-coronavirus vaccines
Read more
Kremlin doesn’t see signs of intent from Kiev to take control of its army in Donbass
Moscow is hopeful that nothing will incite the Ukrainian army to launch hostilities against its own people, according to the spokesman
Read more
Elon Musk invited to Global Space Exploration Conference in St. Petersburg
This was announced by Executive Director of the International Astronautical Federation (IAF) Dr. Christian Feichtinge
Read more
Interval between doses of Sputnik V may be up to two months
Based on research data and observations, if the interval for some reason has been increased to two months, this won’t be crucial in terms of effectiveness, the expert said
Read more
Lukashenko, Putin focus on situation around Belarus, on threats from Poland, US
It was reported that the half-hour conversation had been "not so much celebratory as working"
Read more
Ukrainian president enforces sanctions on Russian humanitarian cooperation agency
The sanctions also cover Volga-Dnepr Co and 77 more companies
Read more
Kremlin says situation along engagement line in Donbass frightening
According to the Kremlin spokesman, "provocations by the Ukrainian armed forces do take place"
Read more
Soyuz-MS two-orbit rendezvous path to ISS to take less than three hours - expert
According to Rafail Murtazin, this fast-tracked scheme in October 2020 helped the crew to dock with the station in 3 hours and 3 minutes
Read more
Moscow warns Washington of consequences of Kiev’s provocative policies in Donbass
Representatives of Russia and US have discussed the situation in eastern Ukraine
Read more
Timing of Ambassador Antonov’s return depends on US moves to normalize ties, says source
Consultations on the future of relations with Washington Antonov is having in Moscow are in full swing, the source explained
Read more
Putin signs law enabling him to run for president again
The incumbent head of state will be able to contest the presidency twice more
Read more
Russia must respond to Ukraine’s sanctions, says senator
However, Konstantin Kosachev has suggested refraining from closing the Ukrainian Cultural Center in Moscow
Read more
Moscow may ramp up military response to West’s missile threats — diplomat
The move will be contingent on the US and its allies' plans to create an arsenal of land-based intermediate- and shorter-range missiles, according to the Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman
Read more
Moscow expects no actions hindering Nord Stream 2 construction
The project operator said on Thursday that foreign warships and vessels were demonstrating higher activity in the pipelay area of the pipeline
Read more
Russia alarmed by recent statements of Ukrainian leadership on Donbass — top diplomat
Read more
US’s political correctness taken to absurdity not to end well, says Lavrov
He noted that the US seeks to spread this approach across the entire world
Read more
Student from six more countries allowed to return to Russia to continue classes - ministry
The students from Venezuela, Germany, Syria, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and Sri Lanka can come to Russia to study at Russian universities
Read more
Marshal Shaposhnikov frigate test fires Kalibr cruise missile
The firing was ensured by vessels of the Pacific Fleet as well as aircraft and helicopters of maritime aviation, which closed a dangerous area for navigation as well as the airspace
Read more
No Russians among females arrested in Dubai for outdoor nude video — consulate
Arab media outlets earlier reported that over a dozen girls had been detained for posing nude outdoors in Dubai Marina upscale neighborhood
Read more
Ukraine’s admission to NATO will only exacerbate crisis in southeast, Kremlin says
Earlier on Tuesday, Zelensky said that a NATO membership is the only way to end the war in Donbass
Read more
Russia’s internal troop movements should not concern other states, Kremlin says
Moscow is taking "all the necessary measures to ensure security of its frontiers," the spokesman stressed
Read more
France and Germany support Ukraine’s sovereignty amid aggravation in Donbass
Jean-Yves Le Drian and Heiko Maas stressed that they continue to strive for the full implementation of the terms of the Minsk agreements and support the ongoing negotiations in this regard
Read more