Expert expects coronavirus pandemic in Russia to end by August 2021

MOSCOW, April 1. /TASS/. The coronavirus pandemic in Russia may end by August, Viktor Maleyev, an advisor to the scientific director of the Russian health watchdog’s Research Institute of Epidemiology, said in a post on the watchdog’s Instagram.

"The coronavirus pandemic in Russia may end by August 2021 because many people will develop immunity," the post reads.

According to Maleyev, the daily number of coronavirus cases may drop to hundreds and below in the summer, given the seasonal nature of the virus. However, a slight rise in infections is possible in the fall.

Coronavirus pandemic

According to the latest statistics, about 129 mln people have been infected worldwide and more than 2.8 mln deaths have been reported.

According to Russia’s federal anti-coronavirus crisis center, 4,554,264 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in the country so far, with 4,176,419 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 99,233 fatalities nationwide. The Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.