Number of COVID-19 infections in Russia increases by over 28,000 in 24 hours

MOSCOW, December 7. /TASS/. The number of confirmed COVID-19 infections in Russia over the past 24 hours has increased by 28,142, bringing the total to 2,488,912, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told journalists on Monday.

On Sunday, 29,039 daily infections were detected which was the highest since the beginning of the pandemic.

On average, according to TASS’ calculations, over the past seven days in Russia 18.8 cases of the infection per 100,000 residents have been detected daily, a day earlier this value was at 18.6.