Russia’s daily coronavirus deaths hit all-time high of 589

MOSCOW, December 2. /TASS/. As many as 589 coronavirus deaths were recorded in Russia in the past 24 hours, the highest daily number since the beginning of the pandemic, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Wednesday.

According to data from the crisis center, 1.75% of coronavirus patients have died in the country.

In particular, 82 coronavirus deaths were recorded in St. Petersburg in the past day, 32 in the Moscow region, 26 in the Rostov region, 20 in the Krasnoyarsk region and 17 in the Irkutsk region.