Decline in antibody levels 2-3 months post-vaccination is normal, says scientist

MOSCOW, October 26. /TASS/. A certain decline in the level of antibodies 2-3 months after vaccination against the novel coronavirus is a normal phenomenon. Cell immunity will guarantee their generation in response to the virus, the director of the Gamaleya National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology under the Russian Health Ministry, Alexander Gintsburg, has said.

"Two months, <...> sometimes three months after the vaccination the synthesis of antibodies is turned off and their level sometimes drops to zero. But that does not mean that the human body is no longer protected against this pathogen. The memory cells formed in the process - whenever they encounter the same pathogen or the same antigen in the form of a vaccine - begin to generate the required amount of antibodies not in two or three weeks' time, but literally within 3-4 days. For this reason a decline in the level of antibodies after vaccination is an absolutely normal development, so those who have been vaccinated should feel no worries," Gintsburg said on the Rossiya-24 round-the-clock television news channel.

Russia on August 11 was the first country in the world to have registered a vaccine against the novel coronavirus. The vaccine called Sputnik V was developed at the Gamaleya Center. Post-registration studies began in Moscow on September 7. A group of volunteers was vaccinated on September 9. A total of 40,000 men and women are participating in the program. Ten thousand of them got placebo injections.