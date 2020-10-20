Coronavirus incidence in Russia to keep on going up for 2-3 weeks, expert says

MOSCOW, October 20. /TASS/. Coronavirus incidence may keep on demonstrating upwards tendencies in Russia for two to three weeks more, Vladimir Chulanov, Russian health ministry’s chief visiting specialist in communicable diseases, said on Tuesday.

"It is quite difficult to say how long it (morbidity growth - TASS) will continue because we have entered the epidemic season of respiratory infections," he told TASS. "We hope that the growth will not be long but there are no science-based grounds under this model. We hope it will continue for two to three weeks when the growth continues and after that the situation will gradually stabilize."

To date, 1,431,635 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 1,085,608 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 24,635 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.