Russian Defense Ministry’s plane evacuates 27 Russian children from Syria

SHCHELKOVO /Moscow Region/, October 16. /TASS/. A plane transporting 27 Russian children from Syria landed early on Friday at the Chkalovsky airport near Moscow, the press office of the Russian children’s rights commissioner, Anna Kuznetsova, said.

"Overnight to October 16, a Russian Defense Ministry plane, which delivered 27 children from Syria to their homeland, landed at Moscow’s Chkalovsky airport," the press service said.

The effort to locate and bring back underage Russians from Iraq and Syria was launched in the summer of 2017. During a visit to Damascus by Russian Commissioner for Children's Rights Anna Kuznetsova in September 2019, an agreement on humanitarian cooperation in this sphere was reached at her working meeting with Syrian President Bashar Assad.