Russian Health Ministry registers two versions of Remdesivir for COVID-19 treatment

MOSCOW, October 15. /TASS/. The Russian Health Ministry has licensed two versions of the antiviral drug Remdesivir, the ministry’s press service said on Wednesday.

"The Russian Health Ministry has registered two versions of the antiviral medication Remdesivir to treat the novel coronavirus infection (COVID-19)," the statement says.

The ministry pointed out that the licenses for a domestic version and an imported one were handed out on Wednesday.

Earlier, some countries, including the United States, Japan, South Korea, India, Israel and the United Kingdom, cleared the use of Remdesivir for treatment of COVID-19 patients. The drug had been initially developed for treatment of the hepatitis C and the Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) Infection. It was studied for treatment of Ebola, but failed to prove its efficacy. Remdesivir was used in US President Donald Trump’s coronavirus treatment.