Putin, Erdogan express interest in cooperation on COVID-19 vaccine development

MOSCOW, October 14. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish colleague Recep Tayyip Erdogan have agreed that Russia and Turkey should work together on developing cooperation in the creation and production of a COVID-19 vaccine, the Kremlin press service informed on the outcomes of the phone call between both leaders on Wednesday.
"They have stated a mutual interest in cooperation in the fight against the coronavirus, including cooperation in the sphere of development and production of vaccines. They will give the corresponding mandates to the agencies involved," the message informs.