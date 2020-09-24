Moscow reports more than 1,000 new coronavirus infections for first time since June 23

MOSCOW, September 24. /TASS/. Moscow identified 1,050 new cases of coronavirus in a single day, the highest number since June 23, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters Thursday.

The daily increase accelerated to 0.4%, while 970 new cases were reported in the city yesterday.

In the past 24 hours, 1,304 patients recovered and were discharged from hospitals, while 15 people died from coronavirus-related causes.

Overall, 280,408 people contracted the virus in Moscow, 241,656 of them recovered, while 5,115 died. Currently, there are 33,637 active cases in the Russian capital.