Navalny’s health improving, he can leave bed for short periods of time

BERLIN, September 14. /TASS/. The health of Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny continues to improve, he has been taken off artificial ventilation and can leave the hospital bed from time to time, a statement by the Charite hospital in Berlin informs Monday.

"The condition of Alexei Navalny, who has been receiving treatment at Charite - Universitatsmedizin Berlin since August 22, 2020, continues to improve. The patient has been successfully removed from mechanical ventilation. He is currently undergoing mobilization and is able to leave his bed for short periods of time," the statement reads.

"The decision to make details of Mr. Navalny’s condition public was made in consultation with the patient and his wife," the hospital added.

Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny was rushed to a local hospital in the Siberian city of Omsk on August 20 after collapsing on the Tomsk-Moscow flight. He fell into a coma and was hooked up to a ventilator in the intensive care unit. On August 22, he was airlifted to the Charite hospital in Berlin. On September 2, the German government claimed that Navalny had been poisoned with a Novichok-type toxic agent.

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said later that Russia is ready for comprehensive cooperation with Germany. He noted that before Navalny was transferred to Berlin, no toxic substances had been found in his system. For her part, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that the German Foreign Ministry did not provide any evidence of the alleged poisoning to the Russian ambassador.