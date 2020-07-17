Anti-coronavirus vaccine tests yielding good results

YEKATERINBURG, July 17. /TASS/. The first tests of an anti-coronavirus vaccine developed by the Gamalei National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology have demonstrated good results, Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said on Friday.
"I assess [the results] positively," said the minister during is working trip to Yekaterinburg. "I think the vaccine will be registered in August."
He said the third phase of tests was conducted concurrently with the vaccine’s launch into civil circulation. However, in his words, data on the vaccine’s performance would continue to be collected.
The first group of volunteers was released from hospitals on Wednesday. The volunteers feel well, according to Elena Smolyarchuk, who heads the center for clinical tests of medicines.