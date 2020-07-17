Anti-coronavirus vaccine tests yielding good results

YEKATERINBURG, July 17. /TASS/. The first tests of an anti-coronavirus vaccine developed by the Gamalei National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology have demonstrated good results, Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said on Friday.

"I assess [the results] positively," said the minister during is working trip to Yekaterinburg. "I think the vaccine will be registered in August."