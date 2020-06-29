Russia reports less than 7,000 COVID-19 cases for fourth day in a row

MOSCOW, June 29. /TASS/. The number of COVID-19 cases recorded in Russia in the past day reached 6,719 and the figure has been less than 7,000 for the fourth day in a row, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Monday.

According to the crisis center, the total case tally rose to 641,156. The daily growth rate did not exceed 1.1% in the past four days.

Some 782 new cases were recorded in Moscow, 335 in the Moscow Region, 277 in the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Region, 236 in the Irkutsk Region and 219 in St. Petersburg. To date, 228,560 COVID-19 patients are undergoing treatment in Russia.

The lowest daily growth rate was registered in the Chukotka and Nenets Autonomous Regions, in Moscow, Sevastopol, the Moscow Region and North Ossetia.