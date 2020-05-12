Coronavirus spread coefficient in Moscow lower than 1 for two days running

MOSCOW, May 12. /TASS/. The coronavirus spread coefficient in Moscow has gone down by 0.03 in the past 24 hours, reaching 0.94, which is the lowest recorded figure since the start of the pandemic, the data from the Russian anti-coronavirus crisis center released on Tuesday suggests.

This figure has stood at an average of 1.04 nationwide for the past three days.

The coefficient value remains below one in Dagestan (0.82 compared to 0.7 the day before) and the Murmansk Region (0.3 compared to 0.25 the day before). The Moscow Region has documented the spread of the virus at 1.3, St. Petersburg has reported a 1.2 coefficient, and the Nizhny Novgorod Region has reported a 1.16 indicator.

The spread coefficient is calculated using the formula provided by the Russian Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Well-being in its recommendations for regions on easing lockdown measures imposed due to the coronavirus spread. It should not exceed 1 for shifting to the first phase of easing restrictions in a Russian region. The coefficient shows how many people on average get the coronavirus infection from one infected person prior to their isolation, the watchdog explained.

Moscow has documented 5,392 cases of COVID-19, a disease caused by the novel coronavirus, in the past 24 hours, with the total number of cases documented in the Russian capital hitting 121,301, the Russian anti-coronavirus crisis center informed reporters earlier on Tuesday. The daily increase in new cases in Moscow has reached 4.7% compared to 5.6% a day earlier.