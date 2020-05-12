Russia’s coronavirus cases rise by 10,899 in 24 hours

MOSCOW, May 12. /TASS/. The number of coronavirus cases in Russia has risen by 10,899 over the past 24 hours reaching 232,243 in all regions of the country. A total of 43,512 patients have recovered, 2,116 people have died, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Tuesday.

According to its data, the daily growth rate was 4.9% compared to 5.6% the day before. It noted that 4,704 new patients (43.1%) had no symptoms.

Another 5,392 cases have been recorded in Moscow, bringing the total number of infected people in the Russian capital to 121,301. The daily increase in the number of infections in Moscow was 4.7% compared to 5.6% the day before.

New coronavirus cases have been confirmed in another 82 regions, including 1,063 in the Moscow Region, 354 in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, 399 in St. Petersburg, 227 in the Krasnoyarsk Region, 211 in the Sverdlovsk Region, 116 in Dagestan and 99 in the Krasnodar Region.

A total of 3,711 people have been discharged from hospitals in 75 regions of Russia, including 1,820 in Moscow, 193 in the Moscow Region, 180 in Tatarstan, 103 in St. Petersburg, 99 in the Sverdlovsk Region and 90 in the Krasnoyarsk Region.

Over the past 24 hours, 107 people have died, including 55 in Moscow, 10 in the Moscow Region, seven in the Bryansk Region and three in Dagestan. The Belgorod, Ryazan, Smolensk, Tula and Rostov regions, St. Petersburg, North Ossetia, the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Region and the Primorye Region reported two fatalities each. The Ivanovo, Oryol, Astrakhan, Nizhny Novgorod, Tyumen and Novosibirsk regions, Kabardino-Balkaria, Chechnya, Bashkortostan, Mari El, Tatarstan, the Stavoropol, Perm and Trans-Baikal regions confirmed one fatality each.