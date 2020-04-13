Russian regions look to Moscow’s experience in battling COVID-19, says Kremlin

MOSCOW, April 13./TASS/. The experience of Moscow, hardest hit by the novel coronavirus in Russia, is important for the other regions, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"As of now, every regional head takes decisions independently [to impose any restrictive measure amid the pandemic — TASS] in coordination with the federal center. And certainly, the experience of Moscow’s activity is important for the heads of other regions," the spokesman said, adding that this issue would be discussed later in the day at a session on the nationwide epidemiological situation chaired by President Vladimir Putin.

The Kremlin spokesman emphasized that Russia’s capital city is "on the frontline of the fight against the coronavirus, Moscow’s healthcare system is shouldering the largest burden." The capital has already reserved hospital beds for coronavirus patients, Peskov noted.

Session on nationwide epidemiological situation chaired by President Vladimir Putin

On Monday, President Vladimir Putin will hold a session to discuss how the coronavirus situation develops in Russia, the Kremlin spokesman told journalists.

"Putin begins his new workweek, he continues working in Novo-Ogaryovo [residence outside Moscow — TASS]," Peskov said. According to him, the session looking into the sanitary epidemiological situation in Russia will be held at about 15:00, in the format of a video conference. Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova will make a report on the situation across Russia, while Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin will report on the situation in Moscow.

To date, a total of 18,328 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 1,470 patients having recovered from the virus. Russia’s latest data indicates 148 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.