Russia carries out about 34,000-37,000 coronavirus tests per day - chief sanitary doctor

MOSCOW, April 4. /TASS/. About 34,000-37,000 coronavirus tests are carried out in Russia every day, and the country will be scaling up coronavirus testing, the Russian chief sanitary doctor, Anna Popova, told reporters on Saturday.

"We are testing about 34,000-37,000 people per day. It is a large number. We will be increasing this amount," she said.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. To date, more than 1,000,000 people have been infected worldwide and over 53,000 deaths have been reported. That said, over 213,000 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.

So far, a total of 4,731 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 333 patients having recovered from the virus. Moscow handles the bulk of the cases (3,357). The country’s latest data indicates 43 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.