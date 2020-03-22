Over 163,000 coronavirus tests carried out in Russia

MOSCOW, March 22. /TASS/. More than 163,000 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the laboratories of Russia’s Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing, the sanitary watchdog reported.

"As of March 21, some 163,529 laboratory tests on human material for the novel coronavirus have been carried out," the watchdog said.

Some 52,000 are currently under medical supervision over coronavirus in Russia.

The coronavirus outbreak was recorded in central China in late December 2019. Later more than 150 countries were hit by this infection, which was labeled as a pandemic by the World Health Organization. According to the latest data, nearly 300,000 people have contracted the virus and more than 12,000 have died. A total of 306 coronavirus cases have been registered in Russia.